Tokyo Olympics: Jamaica's impressive track success in post-Bolt era

With eight Olympic gold medals and world record timings in 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 X 100 metres relay, it’s hard to argue against Usain Bolt’s case as not only one of the greatest sprinters of all time but also as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Since winning his first Olympic gold medals in 100m and 200m at Beijing in 2008, the Jamaican has been the face of the Olympics. Since Bolt’s retirement in 2017 after the World Championships, the one question that has been on everyone’s mind is whether Jamaica would ever be able to replicate his success at the Olympics.

Jamaica have won three gold medals, one silver medal and three bronze medals so far during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and have exceeded many expectations.

On Saturday, in the 100m women’s final, three Jamaican women cemented their status as sprinting superstars as Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Shericka Jackson took gold, silver and bronze respectively.

They had completed their second sweep of the podium since the first time which was in Beijing 2008. Elaine Thompson-Herah took gold in historic fashion, beating two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and setting a new Olympic record time of 10.61 seconds.

Elaine Thompson-Herah followed up her heroics at the women’s 100 m sprint by winning another gold medal at the women’s 200m final just three days later. She beat Namibian Christine Mboma, clocking 21.53 seconds. She has now become the first woman to complete a “double-double” in Olympic track and field events after repeating her 100 m and 200 m gold medal wins from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

On Thursday, Hansle Parchment took gold in the men’s 110m hurdles final, finishing the race in 13.05 seconds. Parchment’s gold medal win was one of the biggest upsets of the 2020 Olympics, as he beat USA’s world champion and strong favourite, Grant Holloway, who eventually took home the silver medal.

Jamaica will be looking to add more medals to their totals as they have athletes competing in the women’s 400m final and the men’s and women’s 4 X 100m relay finals.