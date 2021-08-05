Tokyo Olympics: India's wrestler Ravi Kumar loses final, settles for silver

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia (86 kg) lost his bronze medal freestyle match against Myles Nazem Amine of San Marino

India’s Ravi Kumar lost to Zaur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee 7-4 in the men’s freestyle (57kg) final to settle for a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.

Kumar was aiming to become only the second Indian in history to win an individual Olympic gold medal after shooter Abhinav Bindra’s gold at the 2008 Beijing Games.

But the 23-year-old Indian wrestler failed to match the class of Uguev, a two-time world champion, in the final.

This was India’s second medal at the Games on Thursday following the men’s hockey team’s victory in the bronze medal match against Germany.

Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Deepak Punia (86 kg) lost his bronze medal freestyle match against Myles Nazem Amine of San Marino.