Tokyo Olympics: India's silver medallist Chanu returns to warm welcome

PTI/New Delhi
Filed on July 26, 2021
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu with her coach after winning the silver medal. (Twitter)

Chanu is also former world champion and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist


Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned to the country on Monday after her superb silver medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics and was greeted enthusiastically at the airport.

Chanu walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, flanked by security.

“Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much,” she tweeted after landing.

The 26-year-old was greeted with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and felicitated by officials of the Sports Authority of India among others.

The diminutive Manipuri lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics on Saturday.

With that performance, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.

Chanu is former world champion and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

She was training in the USA before the Games and lived up to the medal expectations with a comprehensive performance.




