Tokyo Olympics: India's PV Sindhu keeps medal hopes alive
The world number seven will meet Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the pre-quarterfinal
Reigning world champion PV Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of women's singles badminton event at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Hong Kong's NY Cheung in a group J match on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Indian player, who had claimed a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, prevailed over world No. 34 Cheung 21-9 21-16 in a 35-minute match to top the group.
This was Sindhu's sixth win over Cheung in as many meetings.
The world number seven will meet Denmark's world number 12 Mia Blichfeldt, who topped Group I.
Sindhu has a 4-1 head-to-head record against Blichfeldt, whose only win against the Indian was at the Yonex Thailand Open earlier this year.
The shuttler from Hyderabad, seeded sixth, had defeated Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in her opening match.
Sindhu used her repertoire of strokes, and her ability to vary the pace troubled the Hong Kong player.
Later in the day, B Sai Praneeth will take on M Caljouw of Netherlands in his second and final men's singles Group D match.
On Tuesday, Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy suffered a heartbreak after they failed to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics despite winning two matches in their group.
The Indian duo had emerged victorious against the England pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their final Group A match but still missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals after the three pairs ended with same points and games won was considered to identify the qualifiers.
