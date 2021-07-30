Tokyo Olympics
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: India's PV Sindhu enters semis, keeps medal hopes alive

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on July 30, 2021
PV Sindhu during her match on Friday. (Twitter)

Sindhu saved two game points against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinal


Reigning world champion PV Sindhu of India overcame a spirited fightback from old rival Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to book her place in the semifinals of the women’s badminton singles event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

At 18-20 in the second game, Sindhu saved two game points with a combination of deft touch and powerful smashes to complete a 21-13, 22-20 victory over Yamaguchi in the quarterfinal.

Sindhu, silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will face the winner of the quarterfinal between world number one Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei and Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210730&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210739992&Ref=AR&profile=2004 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,2004,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 