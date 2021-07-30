Tokyo Olympics: India's PV Sindhu enters semis, keeps medal hopes alive
Sindhu saved two game points against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinal
Reigning world champion PV Sindhu of India overcame a spirited fightback from old rival Akane Yamaguchi of Japan to book her place in the semifinals of the women’s badminton singles event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
At 18-20 in the second game, Sindhu saved two game points with a combination of deft touch and powerful smashes to complete a 21-13, 22-20 victory over Yamaguchi in the quarterfinal.
Sindhu, silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will face the winner of the quarterfinal between world number one Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei and Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.
