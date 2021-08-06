Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India's Punia loses semis, to play for bronze medal tomorrow

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on August 6, 2021
Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev (red) in action against India's Bajrang Punia in their men's freestyle 65kg semifinal. (AFP)

Aliyev, the Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medallist, beat Punia 12-5 in the semifinal


Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia lost his semifinal bout to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the 65kg men's freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday.

Aliyev, the Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medallist and a three-time World Championships gold medallist, beat Punia 12-5 to book his place in the gold medal match in Tokyo.

Punia, the only Indian to have won three World Championships medals (one silver and two bronze), will play a bronze medal playoff on Saturday.

Earlier, the Indian wrestler had beaten Iran's Morteza Ghiasi in the quarterfinals.

On Thursday, India’s Ravi Kumar Dahiya lost his 57 kg freestyle final to settle for a silver medal. Dahiya lost to two-time world champion Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee in the final.




