Tokyo Olympics: India's Punia clinches wrestling bronze

Team KT/Tokyo
Filed on August 7, 2021
Bajrang of India in action against Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan. — Reuters

This is India's second wrestling medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games


India's Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in men's freestyle 65kg, beating Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 on points for his first medal at the Olympics.

Bajrang, who had lost to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semifinals on Friday, came up with a tactical bout as he took early lead in the first period and capitalised with counterattacks when his Kazakh rival, a two-time medallist at the World Championships, went on the attack.

Bajrang's bronze medal took India's tally in the Tokyo Olympics to six medals -- two silver and four bronze. India thus tied for its best medal haul in the Olympics at 2012 London when they won two silver and four bronze.




