Tokyo Olympics: India's Pooja Rani one win away from securing a medal
Pooja Rani beat Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in her opening bout on Wednesday
Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) out-punched Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in her opening bout to enter the quarterfinals of her maiden Olympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Indian clinched it 5-0, thoroughly dominating her rival.
The two-time Asian champion was in command with her right straights punches.
All three rounds were a story of Rani's domination as Chaib, also appearing in her maiden Olympics, just could not figure a way to connect cleanly. Rani played smart by keeping her distance.
All Rani had to do throughout the bout was counter-attack as Chaib failed spectacularly in trying to hit powerfully, her wild swings mostly missing the target area.
Rani's Olympic journey has been one of many struggles. She battled a career-threatening shoulder injury, a burnt hand and lack of financial support before making it this far.
Her police officer father did not want her to pursue the sport as he felt boxing was a sport meant for aggressive people.
"Maar lag jaegi (you will get hurt). That's what my father said. He insisted that the sport was not meant for me because, in his mind, boxing was pursued by aggressive people," she had recalled in an interview to PTI detailing her journey.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India's Pooja Rani one win away...
Pooja Rani beat Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in her opening bout on... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic to face Nishikori,...
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, the highest-ranked player left in the... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India's PV Sindhu keeps medal...
The world number seven will meet Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the pre-... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Ohashi overcomes...
Ohashi said she struggled from depression in 2019 and wanted to give... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Doctors invited to apply for 10-year Golden...
Seven centres to be set up across the UAE to take applications. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Hand sanitiser severely damages child's eye
She was rushed to the hospital immediately, and has now recovered. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Stranded Indian students desperate to return
Technical issues lead the list of challenges, with students' ability... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Dubai's Global Village announces new VIP...
The Global Village’s VIP entrance will be revamped before the... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham
27 July 2021
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder