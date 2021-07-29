Tokyo Olympics: India's Mary Kom crashes out of Games

But Satish Kumar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's super heavyweight category

Mary Kom, the face of India’s boxing contingent, suffered a shock defeat against Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Valencia won the bout 3-2.

The Colombian advanced to the quarterfinals of the showpiece event with the victory over Mary Kom in the women’s flyweight (48-51kg) category.

Valencia got off to a fine start as she won the first round. Four out of the five judges gave her a 10 while one had a 9 for her showing.

Mary Kom came back with a flurry of punches to win the second round, but the Rio Olympics bronze medallist maintained the lead.

In the third round, Mary Kom gave her best, but it was not enough to win the fight.

Earlier in the day, boxer Satish Kumar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men’s super heavyweight (+95kg) category after defeating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the round of 16.

Satish defeated Ricardo Brown by a split decision of 4-1 on Thursday.

Boxers Pooja Rani (75kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) have already qualified for the quarterfinals.