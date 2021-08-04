Tokyo Olympics: India's Lovlina loses semifinal, settles for bronze

Surmeneli completely dominated Lovlina to storm into the gold medal match

India's boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) lost her semifinal bout to world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey 5-0 and settled for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

This was the first bout between the two boxers and Surmeneli completely dominated Lovlina to storm into the gold medal match.

Lovlina, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist and a former martial arts star, couldn't match her rival's superior skills on Wednesday.

But the 23-year-old boxer brought glory to Assam as she became the first athlete from her state and only the third one from the north-east region of India to win an Olympic medal.