Tokyo Olympics: India's Lovlina loses semifinal, settles for bronze

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on August 4, 2021
Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli (red) celebrates after winning against India's Lovlina Borgohain. (AFP)

Surmeneli completely dominated Lovlina to storm into the gold medal match


India's boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) lost her semifinal bout to world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey 5-0 and settled for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

This was the first bout between the two boxers and Surmeneli completely dominated Lovlina to storm into the gold medal match.

Lovlina, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist and a former martial arts star, couldn't match her rival's superior skills on Wednesday.

But the 23-year-old boxer brought glory to Assam as she became the first athlete from her state and only the third one from the north-east region of India to win an Olympic medal.




