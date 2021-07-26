Tokyo Olympics
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: India's Kamal sets up clash with defending champion Long

PTI/Tokyo
Filed on July 26, 2021
India's Sharath Kamal (left) in action against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia during their men's singles round 2 table tennis match. (AFP)

Top-ranked Indian Manika Batra lost to Austria's Sofia Polcanova


Veteran Indian table tennis player A Sharath Kamal overcame a sluggish start to beat Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in the men's singles second round, but Sutirtha Mukherjee was overwhelmed by Potugal's Yu Fu in the Olympics on Monday.

The 39-year-old Sharath struggled in the first game, but fought back to win 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 in 49 minutes to set up a clash with defending champion Ma Long from China.

Long, the reigning world champion, has won every singles title in the sport.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Indian Manika Batra lost to Austria's Sofia Polcanova 4-0 ((8-11, 2-11, 5-11, 7-11) on Monday.

And Mukherjee was no match for the 42-year-old Yu Fu as the China-born player beat her in straight sets in the women's singles second round.

Sutirtha lost 3-11, 3-11, 5-11, 5-11 in a 23-minute affair against the world number 55.

The Indian world number 98 managed just two points on her serve to lose the first game in no time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210724&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729705&Ref=AR&profile=2004 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,2004,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 