Tokyo Olympics: India's Chopra, Pakistan's Nadeem in javelin throw final

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in action during the qualifying round. (Reuters)

Neeraj Chopra of India reacts after his throw in the qualifying round. (Reuters)

The Pakistani athlete booked his final berth with a brilliant throw of 85.16m

India's bright medal contender Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday qualified for the final of the javelin throw event at the Olympic Games with a stunning first attempt of 86.65m.

From Mian Channu to Tokyo...Arshad Nadeem qualifies for the Javelin Throw final...Grit written all on his face...

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will be among Chopra’s rivals in the final on August 7 as the Pakistani athlete booked his final berth with a brilliant throw of 85.16m.

Remarkably, both Chopra and Nadeem topped their respective groups to enter the final round.

Congratulations, Arshad Nadeem you have made us all proud

Competing in his first Olympics, Chopra took just a few seconds to make to the final round to be held on Saturday as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m during the group A qualifications.

Finland's Lassi Etelatalo also earned a direct qualification with an effort of 84.50m.

The 23-year-old Indian left the javelin arena after his first throw, having secured his place in the final easily.