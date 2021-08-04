Tokyo Olympics
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: India's Chopra, Pakistan's Nadeem in javelin throw final

PTI/Tokyo
Filed on August 4, 2021

Neeraj Chopra of India reacts after his throw in the qualifying round. (Reuters)

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in action during the qualifying round. (Reuters)

The Pakistani athlete booked his final berth with a brilliant throw of 85.16m


India's bright medal contender Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday qualified for the final of the javelin throw event at the Olympic Games with a stunning first attempt of 86.65m.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will be among Chopra’s rivals in the final on August 7 as the Pakistani athlete booked his final berth with a brilliant throw of 85.16m.

Remarkably, both Chopra and Nadeem topped their respective groups to enter the final round.

Competing in his first Olympics, Chopra took just a few seconds to make to the final round to be held on Saturday as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m during the group A qualifications.

Finland's Lassi Etelatalo also earned a direct qualification with an effort of 84.50m.

The 23-year-old Indian left the javelin arena after his first throw, having secured his place in the final easily.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210804&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809705&Ref=AR&profile=2004 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,2004,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 