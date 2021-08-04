Tokyo Olympics: India's Chopra, Pakistan's Nadeem in javelin throw final
The Pakistani athlete booked his final berth with a brilliant throw of 85.16m
India's bright medal contender Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday qualified for the final of the javelin throw event at the Olympic Games with a stunning first attempt of 86.65m.
From Mian Channu to Tokyo...Arshad Nadeem qualifies for the Javelin Throw final...Grit written all on his face...#Pakistan #ArshadNadeem #TalentPk pic.twitter.com/ycqdPQY8Oz— Andleeb Abbas (@AndleebAbbas) August 4, 2021
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will be among Chopra’s rivals in the final on August 7 as the Pakistani athlete booked his final berth with a brilliant throw of 85.16m.
Remarkably, both Chopra and Nadeem topped their respective groups to enter the final round.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem created history as the Javelin Thrower hurled a massive 85.16m throw and makes it to the Men's Javelin Throw finals of the Tokyo Olympics.— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 4, 2021
Congratulations, Arshad Nadeem you have made us all proud#ArshadNadeem pic.twitter.com/jo2SOQC50n
Competing in his first Olympics, Chopra took just a few seconds to make to the final round to be held on Saturday as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m during the group A qualifications.
Finland's Lassi Etelatalo also earned a direct qualification with an effort of 84.50m.
The 23-year-old Indian left the javelin arena after his first throw, having secured his place in the final easily.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India's Chopra, Pakistan's Nadeem ...
The Pakistani athlete booked his final berth with a brilliant throw... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestlers Ravi Dahiya,...
Fourth-seeded Ravi defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov 14-4 READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India's Lovlina loses semifinal,...
Surmeneli completely dominated Lovlina to storm into the gold medal... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: 29 new Covid-19 cases reported
New infections include four athletes. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: GDRFA approval must for exempted residents
The countries include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: 7 new exemptions explained
All we know so far: Covid vaccination requirements, travel procedures ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Dubai to host India-Pakistan match ...
India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Hijri New Year holiday announced; long...
The announcement was made on Wednesday. READ MORE