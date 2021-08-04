Tokyo Olympics
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar reaches final

Team KT/Tokyo
Filed on August 4, 2021
India' Ravi Kumar (blue) in action against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev. (AFP)


Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar (57 kg) staged an incredible fightback in the freestyle semifinal bout against Nurislam Sanayev to beat the Kazakh and reach the final of the event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-9 until three minutes to do, Kumar used his offensive techniques brilliantly to score five before points before clinching the deal by a fall.

With the stunning victory in the semifinal, Kumar has confirmed his place on the podium as he awaits his rival in the gold medal match.

Kumar became the fifth Indian wrestler in history to secure an Olympic medal.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210804&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809677&Ref=AR&profile=2004 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,2004,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 