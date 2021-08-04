Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar reaches final

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar (57 kg) staged an incredible fightback in the freestyle semifinal bout against Nurislam Sanayev to beat the Kazakh and reach the final of the event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-9 until three minutes to do, Kumar used his offensive techniques brilliantly to score five before points before clinching the deal by a fall.

With the stunning victory in the semifinal, Kumar has confirmed his place on the podium as he awaits his rival in the gold medal match.

Kumar became the fifth Indian wrestler in history to secure an Olympic medal.