Tokyo Olympics: India-Pakistan rivalry to spice up javelin throw final

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem topped their respective qualifying groups

On an unforgettable day, two talented athletes from India and Pakistan topped their respective qualifying groups to enter the final round of the men’s javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the morning, star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra raised hopes of India’s first-ever track and field Olympic medal with a stunning throw of 86.65 metres in the qualifying round.

Then Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem stunned the field with a brilliant throw of 85.16m to top Group B and book his place in the final.

Chopra, a former World Junior Athletics Championships gold medallist and the reigning Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games champion, is India’s only medal hope in track and field events in Tokyo.

Nadeem was the surprise package on Wednesday as the 24-year-old Pakistani athlete earned a place in the final, bringing a sub-continental flavour to one of the biggest athletics events at the Olympics.

Pakistan erupted in joyous celebrations after Nadeem’s heroics on Wednesday.

Nadeem is the second Pakistani athlete to have impressed in Tokyo following Talha Talib’s creditable fifth-place finish in men’s weightlifting (67kg).

“Mian Chunnu and Gujranwala. That’s where Pakistan’s most successful Olympians of 2021 are from -Arshad Nadeem (Javelin) and Talha Talib (Weightlifting).This shows that despite the lack of resources, systems, governances, the sporting talent in Pakistan is just unbelievable,” Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram tweeted on Wednesday.

Nadeem, a bronze medallist at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games when Chopra clinched the gold, will renew his rivalry with the star Indian athlete in Tokyo.

But it’s not going to be an easy final round for the two athletes from India and Pakistan.

Germany's Johannes Vetter, the gold medal contender, finished second in Group A with a throw of 85.64 metres. But Vetter’s personal best 97.76 makes him the overwhelming favourite for the title.

The 2017 World Championships gold medallist is not the only contender for the gold

Despite their modest throws in Wednesday’s qualifying rounds, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch (personal-best 89.73) and Vitezslav Vesley (personal-best 88.34), as well as Germany’s Julian Weber (personal-best 89.29), will all be in contention for a medal.

Chopra’s personal best -- 88.07 – gives him a genuine hope of challenging for a podium finish in the final on August 7.

"I am at my first Olympic Games, and I feel very good. In warm-up, my performance wasn't so good, but then (in the qualifying round) my first throw had a good angle and was a perfect throw," said Chopra after qualifying for Saturday’s final.

But the 23-year-old Indian admitted that the final would be a whole new game.

"It will be a different feeling (in the final), since it is my first time in the Olympics. Physically we (all) train hard and are ready, but I also need to prepare mentally,” he said.

"I will need to focus on the throw, and try to repeat this (performance) with a higher score," he said.

Nadeem (personal-best 86.38) will also need to find his perfect rhythm and a better score in the final.

Regardless of the result in Saturday’s final, Chopra and Nadeem will have a rare opportunity to take the India-Pakistan rivalry to the Olympic stage.