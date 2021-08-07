Tokyo Olympics: India overjoyed after Neeraj Chopra wins gold

It was India's seventh medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which means they have surpassed their previous best tally of six at London 2012

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday fetched India its first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics.

With a best throw of 87.58 metres in the men's javelin throw final, Chopra came first, making him the second-ever Indian, after shooter Abhinav Bindra in 2008, to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

It was India's seventh medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which means they have surpassed their previous best tally of six at London 2012.

People took to Twitter to congratulate the 23-year-old for a stupendous showing at the Olympic Stadium.

"Historic Athletic Gold medal. Big Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1for winning gold medal for India #Tokyo2020 you make us all proud. #Cheer4India," tweeted boxer MC Mary Kom,a bronze medallist in 2012 London Olympics.

"GOLD This is the tweet. This is the emotion. Thank you Neeraj Chopra for giving us this joy. You have inspired us, you have given us hopes. You are our hero," tweeted shooter Gagan Narang, who won bronze medal in London in 2012.

"Historic! Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning #Gold Prayers of billion+ Indians have been answered. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020," tweeted former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, silver medallist at 2004 Athens Olympics.

"Yay yay !!! Can't get over this feeling .. it's a gold . GOLD !!! Neeraj chopra you have been scripted in history #Olympics2020," tweeted India women's cricketer Mithali Raj.

"History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!" expressed President Ram Nath Kovind.

"What an incredible achievement! @Neeraj_chopra1 scripted history & brought glory to India by winning the Gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics. His outstanding feat has ended a long wait by India for an Olympic medal in track & field events. #Tokyo2020 #NeerajChopra," tweeted Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

"India's Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers ! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters," wrote Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

"History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement! #Cheer4India," tweeted Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"Congratulations to India's ace Javelin Thrower, @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the prestigious Track and Field medal for the first time in the history of Independent India. Gold medal in the Javelin throw event at the #Olympics is unprecedented. Proud of him for creating history!," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh