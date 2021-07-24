Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Horse's bad tooth ends dressage dream

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on July 24, 2021
Brazil's Joao Victor Marcari Oliva, hugs Escorial Horsecampline as he celebrates after competing during the dressage Grand Prix competition at Equestrian Park the 2020 Summer Olympics. — AP

Max-Theurer's team mates Christian Schumach and Florian Bacher will now compete only as individuals


Why the long face? Simple. A puss-filled horse tooth has ended Victoria Max-Theurer’s Olympic dressage dreams.

The Austrian’s 11-year-old horse, Abegglen NRW, had been behaving strangely in training and, while the Olympic opening ceremony was under way on Friday night, a health check and x-Ray revealed a tooth infection.

It would have been Max-Theurer’s fifth Olympics.

“This news is a heavy setback for Victoria. We hope that Abegglen will feel better soon and that Victoria will continue on her path,” said Peter Mennel, of the Austrian Olympic Committee.

Max-Theurer’s team mates Christian Schumach and Florian Bacher will now compete only as individuals.

Dressage riders and horses are competing in qualifiers on Saturday and Sunday for the chance to win team and individual medals on July 27 and 28.

Germany’s Isabell Werth, the most decorated Olympian in her sport, and Britain’s dressage world record holder Charlotte Dujardin, are hot medal contenders and will start competing on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Netherlands, Denmark and Britain got off to a strong start, while Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl scored the highest individual score, cementing her country’s leading position in equestrian sports.




