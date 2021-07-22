Tokyo Olympics: Games set for unusual opening ceremony
Just 1,000 dignitaries will be present at the Olympic Stadium for the traditional extravaganza
One of the strangest Olympics in history will get off to an equally unusual start when the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony takes place in front of thousands of empty seats on Friday.
Just 1,000 dignitaries will be present at the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium for the traditional extravaganza, usually a time of celebration for the host nation.
This time around, after a year's pandemic delay, the Japanese public is largely locked out and distrustful of the Games, fearing an influx of infections from the foreign visitors.
The ceremony will be a low-key affair to prevent crowding, with the parade of nations, a centrepiece of the show featuring smiling and waving athletes, dramatically reduced.
Glimpses of rehearsals witnessed by Tokyo residents suggest a high-tech show including a drone display.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito will be chief among the VIPs, along with a smattering of world leaders and senior figures including US First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Tokyo 2020 has had a difficult build-up and the opening ceremony is no exception, with a series of sackings of people connected with the show.
The creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies, Hiroshi Sasaki, also resigned in March after suggesting a plus-size female comedian appear as a pig.
The ceremony's focal point is the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, which will conclude a tortuous torch relay that started 16 months ago and has run into several obstacles.
After the flame was lit at a spectator-free ceremony in Olympia, Greece in March last year, the Greek section of the relay was scrapped when a crowd mobbed Hollywood actor Gerard Butler in Sparta.
The flame had barely landed in Japan when the Olympics were postponed and it was put on display around the nation until the relay's restart this March.
However, almost half of the relay legs were taken off public roads or otherwise altered over coronavirus concerns, and fans were kept away when it finally arrived in Tokyo this month.
Virus concerns remain high in Japan, with Tokyo under a state of emergency as the Olympics finally start.
Cases in the capital hit 1,832 on Wednesday -- the highest since January. Experts estimate the number will jump to 2,600 in early August, according to Kyodo news agency.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Games set for unusual opening...
Just 1,000 dignitaries will be present at the Olympic Stadium for the ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
South Africa beat Ireland by 42 runs to clinch...
Ireland were bowled out for 117 as spinners Shamsi and Fortuin took... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Sundar ruled out of England Tests, warm-up game...
Sundar is the third player after Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to be... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Flagbearers to send messages of...
Rower Mohamed Sbihi will be the first Muslim to carry the British... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bahrain limits cinemas, events to...
The Taskforce emphasised the importance of adhering to all the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India 'hopes' travel restrictions would be ...
India has been taking up with foreign governments steps to help... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Doctors say most critical Covid patients are ...
Studies held in the UAE suggest vaccination is preventing... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to host India's NEET medical entrance exam
Move will help Indian students in the Middle East appear for the exam. READ MORE
News
UAE: Jobless expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw
22 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
14 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages