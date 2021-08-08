Tokyo Olympics: Feryal Abdelaziz wins Egypt’s first-ever gold in the Games
She won a gold medal in the women's karate kumite +61kg category event.
Egypt's Feryal Abdelaziz made history in Tokyo by winning a gold medal in the karate kumite +61kg category event on Saturday.
She defeated Azerbaijan's Iryna Zaretska for her historic win.
Kazakhstan's Sofya Berultseva and China's Gong Li won the bronze medals.
This is the first gold medal for Egypt in the Tokyo Games, and the second one in karate. It is also the first time an Egyptian woman has won a gold medal at the Olympics.
Earlier, Giana Farouk had secured a bronze medal in the women’s karate kumite -61kg event on August 6. Her achievement marked the country’s first-ever Olympic Games medal in karate.
