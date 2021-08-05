Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: China beat Japan to win women's team gold and extend undefeated record

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on August 5, 2021
China's Wang Manyu plays a shot during the women's team final table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. — AFP

World number four Wang crushed Miu Hirano 3-0 in the third match to secure victory for China


China won the Olympic women’s team table tennis gold medal on Thursday after a 3-0 victory over Japan in the final continued the country’s undefeated streak in the event.

The Chinese trio of Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, who were all competing at their first Olympics, hoisted the national flag together with their coach Li Sun after clinching the title.

World number four Wang crushed Miu Hirano 3-0 in the third match to secure victory for China, who have won all four women’s Olympic table tennis team events since it was introduced in 2008.

Hong Kong’s Lee Ho Ching, Doo Hoi Kem and Minnie Soo Wai Yam secured the bronze earlier in the day after a 3-1 win over Germany.

In the men’s team event, China and Germany will vie for the gold medal on Friday, while Japan and South Korea face each other for the bronze.




