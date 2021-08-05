Tokyo Olympics: China beat Japan to win women's team gold and extend undefeated record
World number four Wang crushed Miu Hirano 3-0 in the third match to secure victory for China
China won the Olympic women’s team table tennis gold medal on Thursday after a 3-0 victory over Japan in the final continued the country’s undefeated streak in the event.
The Chinese trio of Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, who were all competing at their first Olympics, hoisted the national flag together with their coach Li Sun after clinching the title.
World number four Wang crushed Miu Hirano 3-0 in the third match to secure victory for China, who have won all four women’s Olympic table tennis team events since it was introduced in 2008.
Hong Kong’s Lee Ho Ching, Doo Hoi Kem and Minnie Soo Wai Yam secured the bronze earlier in the day after a 3-1 win over Germany.
In the men’s team event, China and Germany will vie for the gold medal on Friday, while Japan and South Korea face each other for the bronze.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: China beat Japan to win women's...
World number four Wang crushed Miu Hirano 3-0 in the third match to... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Rohit falls before lunch, India eye lead against...
The tourists dominated the second day’s morning session with... READ MORE
-
Cricket
England's Archer out of India series, T20 World...
The ECB said he will rest and have a medical review in the autumn READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Belgium clinch hockey gold after...
India took bronze after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flights to Abu Dhabi to resume on ...
Passengers from Bangladesh will only be permitted to travel if they... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE travel: Pakistanis stranded as test...
Airports in Pakistan will now have to arrange test facilities within... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flights: 10-day quarantine for Abu Dhabi,...
They must also take PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UAE travel: Stranded Indians heave a sigh of...
Many drop plans to travel to the UAE through other countries as... READ MORE