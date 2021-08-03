Tokyo Olympics: Bronze medallist PV Sindhu returns to warm reception
Sindhu became only the second Indian to win two Olympic medals
The only Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, shuttler P V Sindhu on Tuesday received a warm welcome on her return to the country after claiming a bronze at the Tokyo Games.
Reigning world champion Sindhu, who had won a silver at the Rio Games five years ago, walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Terminal amid a round of applause from the airport staff. She was flanked by security officers and wearing a face mask.
The star Indian shuttler was received by Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania, along with other officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).
Sindhu and her Korean coach Park Tae-sang were also felicitated by Singhania at the airport.
“I am very happy and excited of course, every body congratulated me and I am thankful to BAI and everyone for supporting and encouraging me. It is an exciting day and happy moment,” Sindhu said.
By winning the bronze on Sunday, Sindhu became only the second Indian and first women athlete from the country to bag two Olympic medals.
The 26-year-old from Hyderabad defeated China’s He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal play-off.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Bronze medallist PV Sindhu...
Sindhu became only the second Indian to win two Olympic medals READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Thompson-Herah seals 'double-...
In women's long jump, Germany's Malaika Mihambo snatched gold from... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bangladesh script historic T20 win over Australia
Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed (4-19) was the star of the show READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India hope to bounce back with a...
India will face Germany in the bronze medal match on Thursday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates lists 11 countries from where passengers ...
The passengers must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for UAE flights: How residents can...
The ICA has updated its pre-travel approval system for inbound... READ MORE
-
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw: Indian national wins...
Sunil won with ticket number 183947 bought on July 13. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Exemptions for stranded residents...
The rule comes into effect from August 5, 2021. READ MORE