Tokyo Olympics: Bronze medal a huge reward for years of sacrifice, says Lovlina

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a chance to win a gold medal on Olympic debut, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain said the bronze medal was still a huge reward for her sacrifices in the past eight years.

The 23-year-old boxer from Assam will now celebrate the Olympic medal by taking her first vacation in nine years.

Lovlina lost 5-0 in the welterweight (69kg) semifinals to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey on Wednesday.

I am grateful to everyone for your love and support.

“I worked hard for a gold medal, so it is a bit disappointing,'' Borgohain said after the bout.

''I could not execute my strategy, she was strong, I thought if I play on the backfoot, I would get hit, so I went on the offensive but it didn't work out as I had thought,'' she explained.

''I wanted to shake her confidence, but couldn’t do it. She was relentless and that was the problem.''

Lovlina's medal is nonetheless a historic achievement as it was the country's first Olympic podium finish in boxing in nine years. She is also only the third Indian boxer in history after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012) to win an Olympic medal.

''I always wanted to compete in the Olympics and win a medal. I am glad I got a medal but I could have got more,'' she said.

''I have worked for eight years for this medal. I have stayed away from home, not been with my family. I have not eaten what I would have like to,'' Lovlina said of the sacrifices she made in her journey to the Olympic podium.

The youngster, who began her sporting journey as a Muay Thai fighter, turned to boxing in 2012. She is already a two-time world championships bronze-medallist.

The build-up to the Games was a rough one for Lovlina, who missed a training trip to Europe last year after testing positive for Covid-19.

It was also an emotionally challenging time for Lovlina as her mother had been battling a serious health condition

''I will take a break of one month or maybe more. I have never gone for a holiday ever since I took up boxing, I haven't decided where I will but I will definitely take a holiday,'' said Lovlina who was the only Indian boxer to have won a medal in Tokyo.