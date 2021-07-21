Tokyo Olympics: British shooter Hill tests positive, out of Games

Hill, who was due to compete in Olympic Skeet, said she was devastated

Britain's world number one shooter Amber Hill withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday after she tested positive for Covid-19 before departure, Team GB said in a statement.

"There are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now," said the 23-year-old, who was a finalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

"After five years of training and preparation, I’m absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive Covid-19 test, meaning I’ve had to withdraw from Team GB’s shooting team.

"I will be back from this, but right now I need some time to reflect and take in what has happened."

Team GB said no replacement would be selected.

Hill, a silver medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was the most experienced athlete on the British shooting team.