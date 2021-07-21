Tokyo Olympics
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: British shooter Hill tests positive, out of Games

Reuters/London
Filed on July 21, 2021
World number one shooter Amber Hill. (Twitter)

Hill, who was due to compete in Olympic Skeet, said she was devastated


Britain's world number one shooter Amber Hill withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday after she tested positive for Covid-19 before departure, Team GB said in a statement.

Hill, who was due to compete in Olympic Skeet, said she was devastated.

"There are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now," said the 23-year-old, who was a finalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

"After five years of training and preparation, I’m absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive Covid-19 test, meaning I’ve had to withdraw from Team GB’s shooting team.

"I will be back from this, but right now I need some time to reflect and take in what has happened."

Team GB said no replacement would be selected.

Hill, a silver medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was the most experienced athlete on the British shooting team.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210721&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729882&Ref=AR&profile=2004 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,2004,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 