Tokyo Olympics
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Brazil's Ferreira claims surfing's first gold

PTI/Tokyo
Filed on July 27, 2021
Brazil's Italo Ferreira celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's surfing competition. (AP)

American world number one Carissa Moore beat South Africa's Bianca Buitendag in women's final


Brazil's Italo Ferreira claimed Olympic surfing's first-ever gold medal on Tuesday, beating Japan's Kanoa Igarashi in the final.

Ferreira, who learned to surf standing on the foam box his father sold fish from, snapped his board on the first wave and had to wait in the sea for a replacement.

But he recovered to score 15.14 to Igarashi's 6.60 at Tsurigasaki Beach, around 100km (60 miles) east of Tokyo.

Igarashi had shocked world number one Gabriel Medina in the semifinals, landing a stunning aerial move late in the contest to beat the Brazilian.

But the Japanese rider, whose father grew up surfing at the same beach, could not find a way past an imperious Ferreira in the final, as the 2019 world champion added the first-ever Olympics surfing gold medal to his collection.

Australia's beat Medina to claim the bronze.

In the women's final, American world number one Carissa Moore beat unheralded South African Bianca Buitendag.

Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki beat Caroline Marks of the US in the bronze-medal match.

The medal events -- originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday -- were moved forward to Tuesday to take advantage of favourable wave conditions.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210726&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729487&Ref=AR&profile=2004 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,2004,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 