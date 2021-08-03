Tokyo Olympics: Brave bronze for American star Biles
Biles returned in medal-winning style after withdrawing from several events
Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles stared down the debilitating "twisties" to bravely win Olympic bronze on Tuesday.
Biles pulled out of most of her finals as she battled the disorientating mental block, but she returned in medal-winning style to high excitement at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
The American four-time gold-medallist, widely considered the "GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time) put in a solid routine including a double backward somersault and double pike dismount, smiling broadly as she was congratulated by her teammates.
Biles was lying in the silver medal position until the final competitor, Chinese 16-year-old Guan Chenchen, stepped up and scored 14.633 points to take first place, pushing teammate Tang Xijing into silver.
China's Zou Jingyuan won the men's parallel bars with 16.233 to add Olympic gold to his two world titles on the apparatus.
"I was just happy to be able to perform regardless of the outcome. I did it for me and I was proud of myself for being able to compete one more time," said Biles, who revealed her aunt died two days ago.
After also withdrawing from the first three apparatus finals in the uneven bars, vault and floor, she said she had only been cleared to compete in the beam on Monday night.
"Just to have one more opportunity to compete at the Olympic Games meant the world.
"Training for five years and then coming here, and then kind of being triggered and not being able to do anything, it wasn't fun."
She received a huge cheer from her US teammates when she entered the arena.
With bib 392 on her back, she filed in with the other eight finalists, blowing a kiss to the cameras.
Another cheer rang out when the stadium announcer said: "And now, representing the United States....Simone Biles.."
