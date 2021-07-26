Tokyo Olympics: Aussie coach has epic reaction after Titmus wins gold, goes viral
Boxall’s emotional display became an instant hit on social media.
Ariarne Titmus was thrilled with her victory over Katie Ledecky.
The Terminator’s coach was even more excited.
In the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall yanked off his mandatory mask, let out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumped his fists and grabbed at a glass railing like he wanted to rip it apart.
Boxall’s emotional display became an instant hit on social media, where one admirer tweeted it was “the best reaction of all time.” The Australian Olympic team tweeted a GIF that said the coach’s reaction “sums it up perfectly.”
We ♥ Dean Boxall ... coach of Australia's newest gold medal winner Ariarne Titmus #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/suqOrSsUnJ— Australia Day (@australiaday) July 26, 2021
Titmus, who has been nicknamed the “Terminator,” handed Ledecky her first Olympic loss in an individual race when she rallied over the final two laps to win the 400-metre freestyle Monday.
