Tokyo Olympics: Angry Djokovic loses to Carreno Busta in Olympics bronze-medal match
The 20-time major champion, whose Golden Grand Slam hopes were dashed by Alexander Zverev on Friday, lost 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 as Spain's Carreno Busta won on his sixth match point
Novak Djokovic hurled his racquet into the empty stands and smashed another on a net post as he lost his cool on his way to defeat against Pablo Carreno Busta in the Olympics bronze medal match on Saturday.
The 20-time major champion, whose Golden Grand Slam hopes were dashed by Alexander Zverev on Friday, lost 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 as Spain's Carreno Busta won on his sixth match point.
It is the first time top seed Djokovic has lost two straight singles matches since defeats by Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer at the 2019 ATP Tour Finals.
The match was a gripping encounter played over two hours and 47 minutes in the suffocating Tokyo heat, with both men desperate to secure a medal.
Djokovic, who will bid to win the final leg of the calendar Grand Slam at the US Open, which starts next month, saved a match point in the second set tie-break to force a decider and then four more late in the third set.
But Spaniard Carreno Busta, who also knocked out second seed Daniil Medvedev earlier in the tournament, struck 32 winners in an excellent performance, with Djokovic managing just 18.
The 30-year-old finally wrapped up victory in a lengthy final game when his illustrious opponent put a forehand into the net.
Djokovic brought back memories of his infamous default against Carreno Busta last year at the US Open, when he inadvertently struck a ball at a line judge.
He thew his racquet high into the empty stands as he saw a break point come and go in the opening game of the third set and continued to cut an angry figure, destroying another racquet after a miss at the net.
Djokovic will have a second chance to add to his 2008 Olympic singles bronze later on Saturday, when he and Nina Stojanovic take on Australians Ashleigh Barty and John Peers in the mixed doubles third-place play-off.
-
Tokyo Olympics
New Zealand win women's Olympic rugby sevens gold
New Zealand won the silver medal at the Olympics five years ago, and... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Kenyan sprinter suspended over...
Odhiambo has been removed from the men’s 100-metre heats... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Injured Azam Khan ruled out of two T20Is against...
Azam, son of the former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan, made his... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Al Noubi reaches next round ...
Al Noubi, who has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flight ban: What it means for passengers to ...
The country has air bubble pacts with 24 countries. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Al Noubi reaches next round ...
Al Noubi, who has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing...
The plane was forced to land after a crack was detected in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bollywood: Court refuses Shilpa Shetty's plea...
The actress had accused several platforms of publishing defamatory... READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise