Tokyo Olympics: American superstar Durant chasing Games history

Chasing their fourth straight Olympic gold medal, the US men’s basketball team will lock horns with Australia in the semifinals of the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

Despite their defeat in the opening match of the tournament to France, the US team are now back in top form, winning three matches on the trot.

Kevin Durant, one of the biggest names in the game, has been the star of the show.

Durant also became the leading scorer for US team in Olympic history, surpassing the previous record of 336 held by Carmelo Anthony.

He scored 23 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and dished out 6 assists in the team’s 119-84 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday.

Despite the Czechs taking a 25-18 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Americans found their scoring touch, making 21 out of their first 25 shot attempts in the second half to win the game with ease.

Team USA continued their form with another impressive win against Spain, the reigning FIBA world champions, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Durant was the star man again as he displayed some impressive offence, scoring 29 points on 59% from the field and 57% from three-point range.

With each point scored, the legend of Durant is going to get bigger and bigger.

“I just think about all the players that played in this programme and (it’s) pretty cool to be amongst names like that,” said Durant.

“Carmelo is a guy that I played on two Olympic teams with, and I've seen his approach to these games, and I try to steal some of his techniques and approach. I don’t know, it is still pretty weird for me to do stuff like this, because I play a team sport and I try my hardest to make it about the group.

“But it is special to do something like that. And scoring is something that I worked on my whole career and something that I've expanded my whole career and to consistently do it is pretty cool.”

Durant, drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in 2007, quickly attained superstar status and has earned a reputation for being one of the most skilful scorers and offensive players in NBA history.

Now the 32-year-old star will be determined to produce another magnificent performance in the semifinal against Australia on Thursday.

The NBA legend has a chance in Tokyo to become one of the greatest Olympians of all time.

After all, he is now just two wins away from winning his third straight gold medal with the Team USA.