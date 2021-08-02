Tokyo Olympics: A red-letter day for Indian hockey

In terms of size, this upset would probably rival Uruguay's shock World Cup-clinching victory over Brazil in 1950

The absolute gravitas of the Indian women’s hockey team’s march to the Olympic semifinals would resonate across the sporting world. But those who have followed every move of these girls are not surprised by their classic underdog victory on Monday.

For a team that is making their only third appearance at the Games, India beat three-time Olympic champions Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals, thanks to drag-flick specialist Gurjit Kaur’s goal in the 22nd minute.

In terms of size, this upset would probably rival Uruguay’s shock World Cup-clinching victory over Brazil that silenced two hundred thousand football-obsessed Brazilians at the Maracana in 1950.

The ability to fight odds is the hallmark of the vast majority of players in this Indian women’s hockey team.

One such player is Vandana Katariya. It was only three months ago that Katariya failed to attend her father’s funeral as she was stuck in the bio-bubble at the team’s training camp in Bangalore.

On Saturday, Katariya became the first Indian female player to score an Olympic hat trick as her goals against South Africa in the team’s last group game set the tone for the Australian conquest.

Many others in the team had to deal with challenges in life from an early age. As Rani Rampal, the team captain had admitted during an interview with Khaleej Times, several players in the team ‘had a difficult childhood and we didn’t know where the next meal would come from’.

Rampal is an inspirational figure in the dressing room. The daughter of a cart-puller, this Haryana player is now among the greatest strikers in women’s hockey, having made her international debut at the age of 15.

But it’s her willingness to go the extra mile as the leader of the team, putting newcomers like Lalremsiami at ease, giving them a sense of security and belief that planted the seeds for the Tokyo miracle.

“Today what has happened is something unique in the entire history of Indian hockey. But it has been possible thanks to the work done by several people and coaches over the years,” Indian hockey writer Harpreet Kaur Lamba reflected on India’s momentous day.

A day after the men’s team made the Olympic semifinal for the first time in half a decade, the women’s team have become the toast of the nation after setting up the semifinal clash with Argentina.

“In the last few years, the team has done a lot of things right. Their Dutch coach, Sjoerd Marijne, has done a fantastic job. This is also a personal victory for Marijne, you know, he was sacked as the men’s team coach in 2018. But today he made history by taking the girls to the semifinals,” Lamba said.

“Also the team’s analytical coach, Janneke Schopman, has played a big role as well. She was with the Dutch team when they won the gold medal. So Marijne and Schopman have helped consolidate their modern style of play.”

But more than anything else, it’s the players’ new mindset that has made the biggest impact.

“They now have this attitude of not giving up. They play without any sense of fear. Their fitness has improved and they are mentally tough,” Lamba said.

It was only in the last month of April that seven players tested positive when India was grappling with the worst phase of the pandemic.

“It was tough for the players emotionally, they missed 14 days of training. But they came back very well. It shows the self-belief in the team,” Lamba said.

And veteran Indian hockey commentator Anupam Ghulati doffed his hat to the resolute Indian defence that thwarted the myriad Australian attempts for an equalizer on Monday.

“It was a moment when the Indian girls showed self-belief. Hats off to the Indian defence, the goalkeeper, particularly, Savita. They played very clinically. They were class today,” Ghulati told Khaleej Times over the phone from India.

For someone who has been following Indian hockey teams since 1976 as a broadcaster, Ghulati says Monday’s win has no parallel.

“It’s a red-letter day in Indian hockey,” he said.

“Women’s hockey was confined to Haryana, Punjab and Odisha and Jharkhand. Now I hope women’s hockey will spread to other parts. I hope more young girls will be inspired to play hockey now.”