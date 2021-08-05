Tokyo Olympics: 31 new Covid-19 cases reported

Total Games-related cases rise to 353.

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday reported 31 new Games-related Covid-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 353.

Some members of a government expert panel warned that a recent surge in Covid-19 cases was severe enough to impose a nationwide state of emergency, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the pandemic response, said on Thursday.

Nishimura, at a news conference, said the panel ultimately agreed to a government proposal to expand emergency restrictions to eight more prefectures.