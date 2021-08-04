Tokyo Olympics: 29 new Covid-19 cases reported
New infections include four athletes.
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Wednesday reported 29 new Games-related Covid-19 cases, including four athletes.
Three of the four infected athletes are in the Greek artistic swimming team, the organisers said, without providing further details
Tokyo Olympics
