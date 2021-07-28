Tokyo Olympics: 16 new Covid-19 cases reported
Bringing the disclosed total to 169.
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Wednesday reported 16 new Games-related Covid-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 169.
Earlier on Tuesday, organisers reported seven new Games-related Covid-19 cases, including two athletes.
