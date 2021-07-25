Tokyo Olympics
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: 10 new Covid-19 cases reported, total reaches 132

Web Report/Tokyo
Filed on July 25, 2021

The Games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, opened on Friday.


Olympics organisers reported on Sunday 10 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132.

There had earlier been 67 cases of Covid-19 infections in Japan reported among those accredited for the Games since July 1, when many athletes and officials started arriving, organisers said on Tuesday. That does not include those at local training camps.

Major Olympic sponsors did not attend this week's opening ceremony, domestic media said on Tuesday, dealing another blow to a slimmed-down Games as more athletes test positive for the coronavirus.

The Games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, opened on Friday without spectators after Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise the risk of further infections as cases in Tokyo rise.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sports/tokyo-olympics/tokyo-olympics-10-new-covid-19-cases-reported-total-reaches-132/ macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,2004,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 