Tokyo Olympics: 10 new Covid-19 cases reported, total reaches 132

Olympics organisers reported on Sunday 10 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132.

There had earlier been 67 cases of Covid-19 infections in Japan reported among those accredited for the Games since July 1, when many athletes and officials started arriving, organisers said on Tuesday. That does not include those at local training camps.

Major Olympic sponsors did not attend this week's opening ceremony, domestic media said on Tuesday, dealing another blow to a slimmed-down Games as more athletes test positive for the coronavirus.

The Games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, opened on Friday without spectators after Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise the risk of further infections as cases in Tokyo rise.