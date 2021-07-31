Olympics: US gymnast Biles pulls out of two more finals
The move throws the 24-year-old's entire campaign in serious doubt.
Simone Biles has pulled out of two more Olympic finals at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday, with her entire campaign now in serious doubt.
The 24-year-old gymnastics great came to Tokyo seeking five gold medals to equal the Olympic all-time career record of nine, but withdrew during the women's team competition and also skipped her all-around title defence, citing mental health issues.
That left Biles, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games, with a potential four more medal events in Tokyo, but she pulled out of two of those on Saturday.
"After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," the USAG statement said.
"She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam."
Biles said on Friday she was struggling with the "twisties", the mental block that has sidelined her in Tokyo.
The US federation said MyKayla Skinner would compete in the vault finals alongside Jade Carey.
"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances," the statement said.
Biles posted video on Instagram on Friday of her landing on her back in training, on cushioned pads, and wrote that she was having problems "literally on every event, which sucks".
She said previous bouts of 'twisties' had taken two or more weeks to pass, but there was "honestly no telling (the) time frame".
Biles, who was bombarded with messages of support after her earlier pull-outs, also hit back at critics, saying: "For anyone saying I quit, I didn't quit. My mind and body are simply not in sync as you can see here."
Biles won a silver medal in the women's team event because she started the final.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: US gymnast Biles pulls out of two more...
The move throws the 24-year-old's entire campaign in serious doubt. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Nigerian sprinter out of Tokyo Games...
She was provisionally suspended after testing positive for human... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Rajasthan Royals announce acquisition of Barbados ...
The two-time CPL champions will be rebranded as the Barbados Royals READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic's Golden Slam dream ends,...
China ended the day with 19 golds, while Japan had 17 READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Gradual rise in temperature, cloudy weather...
Chance of rain over some mountainous areas READ MORE
-
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak
Widening current account deficit, higher oil and commodity prices... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Australia to return 15 historic artefacts to India
The collection of artworks includes bronze and stone sculptures, a... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: Biden nominates Muslim Indian-American for...
Rashad Hussain is Director for Partnerships and Global Engagement at... READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise