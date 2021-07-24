Kosovo hails Krasniqi's gold medal in judo at Tokyo Games
Krasniqi beat Funa Tonaki of Japan in the women’s 48-kg judo final at the Tokyo Games
The whole of Kosovo celebrated on Saturday after Distria Krasniqi won the Olympic gold medal in judo, the second-ever Olympic medal for the tiny western Balkan country that became independent only 13 years ago.
Krasniqi beat Funa Tonaki of Japan in the women’s 48-kg judo final at the Tokyo Games.
In 2016, Majlinda Kelmendi became the first Kosovar athlete to win a medal at the Olympic Games when she claimed gold in the women’s 52-kg category in Rio de Janeiro.
“I was hoping Distria would get a medal but the gold medal was really grandiose,” Krasniqi’s coach Driton Kuka told the KTV private television station. “Two gold medals in two Olympics is a great result in sport.”
Front pages of Kosovo media portals hailed her victory.
“Distria triumphs, Kosovo starts Games with a gold medal,” wrote Kosovapress; “Magnificent, Distria Krasniqi an Olympic champion,” wrote Koha Ditore.
After winning, Krasniqi was quoted by Kosovo’s public television RTK as saying: “This medal goes to my country, my family, to all those who supported me ... It has been a very difficult fight against the Japanese because Japan has the best judo in the world.”
President Vjosa Osmani congratulated the 25-year-old athlete.
“Through Distria today, Kosovo excelled to the world. Today and forever Kosovo will be proud of you,” Osmani wrote on Facebook.
Prime Minister Albin Kurti added: “Thank you for making each of us proud.”
In neighboring Albania, Prime Minister Edi Rama also hailed Krasniqi’s victory, posting on Facebook: “Lioness. Bravo, Bravo, Bravo.” Her victory was also celebrated in the Albanian media.
The 1998-1999 war in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, ended after a NATO military intervention that forced Serbia to withdraw its forces. The United Nations ran the territory for nine years before Kosovo in 2008 declared independence, a move that Serbia doesn’t recognize. Kosovo has a population of 1.8 million.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Kosovo hails Krasniqi's gold medal in judo at...
Krasniqi beat Funa Tonaki of Japan in the women’s 48-kg judo... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics Archery: Unvaccinated US archer misses...
Both Americans had said they had opted through personal choice not to ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
No demand by BCCI on immediate release of Shaw,...
News emerged in sections of the media that the Indian team management ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: When will UAE athletes compete?
Five UAE athletes are taking part at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: 3 months since travel was...
Many have been separated from their families, while some have had to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Paramedics help woman deliver baby at home
The mother went into labour unexpectedly on the third day of Eid Al... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,507 cases, 1,455 recoveries, 3...
More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
ICSE Grade 10, ISC Grade 12 results announced
The CISCE had cancelled exams for both classes this year in view of... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
23 July 2021
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday