Tokyo Olympics
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tokyo Olympics

India's Chopra, Pakistan's Nadeem set for javelin throw final

Team KT/Tokyo
Filed on August 7, 2021
India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem are set for final round of the men’s javelin throw. — Supplied photo

The two athletes topped their respective qualifying groups to enter the final round.


India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will clash in the final round of the men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

The two athletes topped their respective qualifying groups to enter the final round.

Chopra qualified for the final with a throw of 86.65 metres, while Nadeem advanced with a throw of 85.16m.

The 23-year-old Chopra, a former World Junior Athletics Championships gold medallist and the reigning Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games champion, is India’s only medal hope in track and field events in Tokyo.

But Chopra and Nadeem will face a tough challenge in the final. Germany's Johannes Vetter (personal best) 97.76 is the strongest gold medal contender.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210805&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809579&Ref=AR&profile=2004 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,2004,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 