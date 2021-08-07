India's Chopra, Pakistan's Nadeem set for javelin throw final
The two athletes topped their respective qualifying groups to enter the final round.
India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will clash in the final round of the men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.
The two athletes topped their respective qualifying groups to enter the final round.
Chopra qualified for the final with a throw of 86.65 metres, while Nadeem advanced with a throw of 85.16m.
The 23-year-old Chopra, a former World Junior Athletics Championships gold medallist and the reigning Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games champion, is India’s only medal hope in track and field events in Tokyo.
But Chopra and Nadeem will face a tough challenge in the final. Germany's Johannes Vetter (personal best) 97.76 is the strongest gold medal contender.
-
Tokyo Olympics
