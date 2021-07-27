Tokyo Olympics: Three Dubai residents in men's golf at Games

Three of the top 10 golfers will also be participating at the Olympics

Golf is back at the Olympics for the second time since 1904 after its successful return five years ago in Rio.

The pandemic has hit this week’s men’s competition hard with world number one Jon Rahm of Spain and Bryson DeChambeau of the US both withdrawing.

Three of the Top 10 in the current OWGR -- Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele -- are still participating.

This is not the quality of the field desired by the governing authorities in both golf and the Olympic movement.

60 players in the men’s event will compete over the Kasumigaseki CC, Saitama, Japan.

Nine golf Olympians from the 2016 Rio games are competing this week as well as 51 first-timers. None of the 2016 medal winners, Justin Rose of Great Britain, Henrik Stenson of Sweden and Matt Kuchar of the US, are in this week’s field.

Remarkably, three Dubai residents are representing their respective countries in Japan.

Adri Arnaus of Spain, Italians Guido Migliozzi and Renato Paratore will fight for the top honours in Tokyo.

Golf at the Olympics is an excellent platform to expose the game to a wider audience, especially to the youth as well as non-golfers. The IGF has worked hard to get golf back in the Olympics.

Sadly, spectators will not be present this year, but fans can watch some compelling battles on television.

Let’s hope that this year, golf at the Olympics is a minor blip due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2024 Games in Paris will see this glorious sport in all its splendour.

Location and scheduling of the Olympics seem to have been a challenge for both players and administrators, but 2024 will surely not be any easier, with similar issues of a packed calendar.

But the next two weeks at the Olympics is important for golf.

Good luck to all the players and everyone connected with the game.

More good local news

Richard Rayment, owner of Spotlight Agency and manager of Dubai-based golfers, Adri and Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain), has recently signed up to manage another Spaniard, Nacho Elvira.

Under Richard’s watch, Nacho won last week’s CAZOO Wales Open at Celtic Manor.

Holding a six-stroke lead before the final round on Sunday, Elvira beat South African Justin Harding on the first hole of a play-off in what was the 34-year-old golfer’s first Tour victory.

Well played Nacho!

fairwayviewskt@gmail.com

