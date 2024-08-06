Paris Olympics: India's Neeraj, Pakistan's Arshad qualify for final with fantastic efforts

India's Neeraj Chopra in action. — X

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 4:47 PM

Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra came up with a superb effort to qualify for the final in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The Tokyo Games gold medallist produced a season's best throw of 89.34m in his very first attempt in Group B to earn his place in the final.

The 26-year-old Chopra, who also won the World Championship title last year, is hoping to become only the fifth man in history to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in men's javelin throw. Germany's Julian Weber, one of the top contenders for the gold medal, fired the best throw (87.76) from Group A in the qualification round.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, a gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games and a silver medallist at the World Championships, fired a warning shot at his rivals with an impressive throw of 86.59.

The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, another top contender, managed to achieve a throw of 85.63.