Tison and Victor win FIP Gold event at NAS Volleyball Championship

The tournament has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum with Benjamin Tison and Victor Mena. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 8:00 PM

Benjamin Tison and Victor Mena won the first International Padel Federation (FIP) Gold Category event in the 10th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, a press release said.

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, presented the trophies to the winners.

Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prizemoney.

Tison and Mena won the title after beating Ruben Rivera and Andrea Mercadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the thrilling final on Sunday.

The ‘Uncle Saeed’ team, consisting of Sheikh Saeed and Arsham Morad, failed to reach the semifinals of the UAEPA 10 category.

Anshul Choubal and Ishaan Choubal defeated Sheikh Saeed and Arsham Morad 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to set up a showdown with Nicola Sciascia and Biel Ballester, who edged past Issa Al-Marzouqi Sharif and Ahmed Mustafa 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

In the women’s quarterfinals of the UAEPA 10 category, Maria Ibrahim and Amina Ali advanced after beating Arancha Suster and Mariana Norena 6-4, 5-7, 10-5; Aisha Al-Awadhi and Andrea Soto beat Najla Issa and Noura Al-Hashemi 6-2, 7-5; Elizabeth Hernandez and Aisha Yateem defeated Fiana Hernandez and Tsedale Haptimer 6-0, 6-2; Guadeloupe de San Felix and Gabriela Duch overcame Khadeejah Sani and Hafsah Sani 7-5, 6-4, 10-8.

In the U-16 category quarterfinals, Ahmed Al Hashemi and Issa Ahli defeated Abdullah Ahli and Mohammed Ahli 6-4, 6-3; Faris Al Muhairi and Fahad Al Houli brushed aside Hamdan Al-Hashemi and Ahmed Al-Hashemi 6-0, 6-2; Rashid Kamal and Hamad Abdullah swept past Mohammed Abdullah and Mohammed Ahli 6-1, 6-1; Saif Al-Hammadi and Qassim Al-Sharafi beat Abdullah Al-Zarooni and Hamdan Kazim 6-0, 6-0.

The volleyball tournament, which features international players, witnessed another round of intense duels.

Zabeel, led by top Iranian players, defeated Al Khalidiya 3-0. They started well, won the closely contested first set, and never looked back. Zabeel won the next two sets comfortably.

"The volleyball tournament has been closely associated with the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament since its inception 10 years ago, which has continued throughout this time and grown into one of the most significant competitions of the game not only at the local level but also at the Arab and international levels," said Abdulaziz Al Salman, Secretary General of the UAE Volleyball Federation.

"We applaud the organising committee for the volleyball tournament's continued participation in the competition for the past 10 years, especially because it is a well-organised tournament during the Holy Month of Ramadan.