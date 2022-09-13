Tickets on sale for first Dubai Sail Grand Prix

The city is the seventh stop on the global league’s calendar — which includes iconic venues such as Bermuda, Chicago, Saint-Tropez, Singapore, Sydney and San Francisco

Tickets are now on sale for the first Dubai Sail Grand Prix — to be held at Mina Rashid in the heart of Old Dubai — on November 12 and 13, 2022, in partnership with P&O Marinas, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

Tickets are now available for fans to come and witness the high-speed action featuring the sport’s best athletes racing identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, capable of speeds approaching 100 km/h. National teams representing Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States will battle it out over two intense days of racing, close to shore, to see who is crowned the winner. Excitement and drama are guaranteed.

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said: “We are excited to introduce the world’s most exciting racing on-water for the first time to a new wave of fans across Dubai and the wider Middle East. This would not have been possible without the support of our dedicated partners, P&O Marinas, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Tourism, as we work together to bring the world’s top athletes here to harness the power of nature. I am looking forward to seeing the nine teams showcase our spectacular F50s in Dubai.”

Hamza Mustafa, COO of P&O Marinas said: “At Mina Rashid, we look after some of the most exclusive yachts in the world. It is an honor and a privilege to host the first Sail GP event in Dubai.”

A number of ticket categories are available such as premium waterfront seats, which include complimentary drinks, premium dining and grandstand seating. Those with their own boats, can enjoy on-the-water viewing right on the race course perimeter.