Tickets go on sale for iconic Emirates Dubai 7s event

The Middle East’s largest sports and entertainment festival, the Emirates Dubai 7s, returns this year with its most ambitious programme yet. The 2025 edition will combine world-class sport, international music acts, premium hospitality and family-friendly experiences for an unforgettable three-day celebration ahead of the UAE Eid Al Etihad National Day holiday.

The ‘weekend of the year’ runs from November 28 (Friday) to November 30 (Sunday) at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, perfectly timed ahead of the mid-week public holiday.

Tickets are available now at emiratesdubai7s.com, with a choice of 1-Day and 3-Day passes, as well as all-inclusive hospitality in the Sunroom, offering free-flowing food and beverages and premium views of Pitch 1.

The event, which attracts over 80,000 guests, marks the start of the HSBC SVNS, which will feature eight men’s and eight women’s teams competing over two days on Pitch 1.

New facilities, including Pitch 9 and two additional cricket ovals, will host the largest-ever invitational sports schedule. Across the weekend, fans can enjoy five sports including SVNS and invitational rugby, cricket, netball, Rebound Padel, and the WODON3 fitness competition, which this year introduces the new ‘Super Social’ division for first-timers and casual competitors.

This year’s Emirates Dubai 7s will also build on its commitment to delivering a more sustainable festival experience. Local sustainable sportswear brand Reflo joins as the official apparel and merchandise partner, producing event gear using recycled and responsibly sourced materials. The 2025 event will also feature expanded filtered water refill stations and continued reduction in single-use plastics, while the solar car park will once again be in use.

Matthew Tait, Festival Director, said: “This year’s Emirates Dubai 7s will be our biggest and most exciting yet. From the expanded sports programme to a full three-day schedule of headline music, and significant steps forward in sustainability, we’re proud to deliver a weekend that truly has something for everyone. We are excited to welcome back our regular attendees and look forward to seeing some new faces experiencing the festival for the first time.”

Meanwhile, Sam Pinder, World Rugby Sevens General Manager, hailed Dubai 7s immense popularity.

“The popularity of Emirates Dubai 7s continues to grow year on year, and we look forward to once again kicking off the HSBC SVNS 2025–26 series in Dubai with a refreshed format," Pinder said.

"The event is always a highlight on our calendar, particularly as the series opener, and those attending can look forward to watching some fantastic elite women’s and men’s SVNS rugby, while also enjoying the superb schedule of entertainment on offer.”

The event upholds a legacy of both excellence and sportsmanship for elite and amateur athletes alike, with this year’s line-up set to include participation from a minimum of 34 countries across five sports - including rugby 7s, netball, cricket, fitness, and padel tennis.

Last year’s edition hosted over 6,000 participants and 560 teams of all levels and ages from 32 countries.