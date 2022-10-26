Three Emirati boxers added to Bivol vs Ramirez fight card

Sultan Al Nuaimi, Fahad Al Bloushi, and Majid Al Naqbi will all fight under the UAE flag on November 5 at Etihad Arena

Fahad Al Bloushi. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 11:55 PM

The historic WBA Light-Heavyweight title showdown between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in Abu Dhabi will feature three UAE nationals on the undercard, organisers have announced.

Sultan Al Nuaimi, Fahad Al Bloushi, and Majid Al Naqbi will all fight under the UAE flag on November 5 at Etihad Arena.

Majid Al Naqbi. — Supplied photo

Al Nuaimi, an undefeated Super-Flyweight with five knock-outs from his eight wins, is a two-time national amateur champion. The 29-year-old said he is excited to demonstrating his skills in front of a packed-out venue.

“Being a part of the biggest boxing night in UAE history, complete with the country’s first world title fight, is such an honour and the fact Matchroom Boxing is hosting the event makes it even more special,” he said.

Sultan Al Nuaimi. — Supplied photo

“They are one of the leading promotors in world boxing, so to be part of this whole event is special. I’m excited to showcase the next level of my boxing potential in front of a big crowd and hope to enjoy some strong home support.”

Super-Featherweight Al Bloushi (10-1, 2 KOs) faces a rematch with Giorgi Gotchoshvili, who inflicted the Emirati’s only defeat when the two met in 2019 in Kazakhstan. The 25-year-old UAE national is out for revenge in a six-round contest. “I’m really excited to be on this card in what is without doubt the biggest night in UAE boxing history. I am determined to show the people here that there is plenty of talent within the local community and that we just need our chance. This fight is for all of us in that community, training every day and chasing our dreams.”

Al Naqbi is an undefeated Super-Lightweight with a record of 4 KOs from his seven wins. He appeared on the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr undercard in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, in December 2019 beating Ilia Beruashvili. “I'm honoured to be representing my country as the second professional boxer in the UAE’s history,” Al Naqbi said, who will face Filipino John Lawrence Ordonio (7-4-1, 4 KOs) over 6 rounds. “I've dedicated my entire life to the sport of boxing and it’s time to show the world what's brewing here in the Emirates!”

The November 5 bout sees Bivol step into the Abu Dhabi ring on the back of defeating pound-for-pound superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Las Vegas to retain his world title and extend his immaculate undefeated record to 20 fights. Ramirez will face Bivol having won all five of his fights at Light-Heavyweight after the hard-hitting southpaw moved up a weight class in 2019.

The historic fight night is the first event in Abu Dhabi’s new Champion Series, part of a landmark partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi and Matchroom Boxing. Tickets for the unprecedented evening start at Dh 100, with limited VIP packages including ringside seats, still available. All tickets are on sale exclusively at www.etihadarena.ae.