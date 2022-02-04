Thorpe steps down as England batting coach

Graham Thorpe has become the latest casualty of England’s woeful Ashes series after he stepped down as batting coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Friday.
Head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles had already left their roles this week in the aftermath of England’s 4-0 Ashes series defeat, with Thorpe following after several batting collapses by the team in Australia.
Former England skipper Andrew Strauss has replaced Giles on an interim basis and will appoint a caretaker coach for the forthcoming tour of West Indies in March.
“I have been very fortunate to have worked with so many good players and coaches who I consider my friends for life,” Thorpe said.
England are due to play three test matches against the West Indies starting from March 8 in North Sound, Antigua. Last month, they lost the Twenty20 series 3-2.
