This Week in Golf: With Dubai's Porteous in tow, the Challenge Tour visits Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

The Challenge Tour moves from Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club to Saadiyat Golf Club in Abu Dhabi for this week’s $300,000 UAE Challenge.
Congratulations to Dubai-based Englishman Garrick Porteous who won in such style in Al Ain and will doubtless be looking to continue his winning form this week at Saadiyat Beach.
It is the second of two Challenge Tour events to be hosted in the UAE, for the second year running.
The DP World Tour returns to action with the ISPS HANDA Championship in Japan, co-sanctioned by the Japan Tour Golf Organisation.
This marks the midway point of the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing – the third of five Swings on the revised calendar.
The Asian Swing kicked off in Singapore a few weeks ago and was won by Jesper Svensson (Swe) and followed up with the victory by Keita Nakajima (Japan) in the HERO Indian Open.
Next week sees the Tour’s return to China for the first time in five years with the 29th Volvo China Open.
As with the four other Global Swings, the Asian Swing will have its own champion who will earn $200,000 from an overall $1 million Bonus Pool.
The Asian Swing is currently led by Nakajima who is playing this week in his home country.
Included in the field this week with UAE connections are; Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Adri Arnaus (Spain), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain), Adrian Otaegui (Spain) and Ewen Ferguson (Scot). Also featuring is Matthieu Pavon (Fr) who has climbed to 22nd in the current Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
The LIV Golf League returns with its $25 million event starting on Friday in Australia.
Schedule
LIV Golf
26th – 28th April, 2024
LIV Golf Adelaide
Venue: The Grange Golf Club., Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $25 million
PGA Tour
25th – 28th April, 2024
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Venue: TPC Louisiana, US
Purse: $8.9 million
DP World Tour
25th – 28th April, 2024
ISPS HANDA - Championship
Venue: Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Japan
Purse: $2.25 million
Challenge Tour
25th – 28th April, 2024
UAE Challenge
Venue: Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi
Purse: $300,000
LPGA
25th – 28th April, 2024
JM Eagle LA Championship
Venue: Wilshire GC, Los Angeles, US
Purse: $3.75 million
Ladies’ European Tour
25th – 28th April, 2024
Investec South African Women’s Open
Venue: Erinvale Country and Golf Estate
Purse: €320,000.
