This Week in Golf: Stage set for an epic McIlroy-Rahm showdown at Emirates Golf Club

Rory McIlroy sets his sights on a record fifth title this week on the iconic Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club. - Supplied photo

The eyes of the golfing world are on Dubai this week when the historic Emirates Golf Club hosts the 36th edition of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic - the Crown Jewel of golf in the UAE and Middle East.

Promising world-class competition, the prestigious tournament, the year’s first Rolex Series event, tees off on January 16th, 2025, at the iconic Majlis Course, Emirates Golf Club. Featuring a star-studded 126-player field competing for a whopping $9 million prize fund, the Classic will reach its climax on Sunday evening.

Since its inception in 1989, the Desert Classic has become synonymous with excellence, attracting the biggest names in the sport.

Among the players who have taken home the Dallah Trophy are some of the greatest names in the game: Seve Ballesteros (1992), Ernie Els (1994, 2002 and 2005), Fred Couples (1995), Colin Montgomerie (1996), Jose Maria Olazabal (1998), Thomas Bjorn (2001), Mark O’Meara (2004), Tiger Woods (2006, 2008), Henrik Stenson (2007), Miguel Jimenez (2010), Danny Willett (2016), Sergio Garcia (2017), Bryson DeChambeau 2019) and, of course, Rory McIlroy (2009, 22015, 2023 and 2024).

Dubai Elite

The cream always seems to rise to the top here in Dubai during January and with a history steeped in tradition and a lineup of elite players, the Classic is poised to once again showcase the pinnacle of global golf in the UAE.

The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, along with Race to Dubai points, will carry significant weight this week.

If I were a betting man, I’d say the winner of the 2025 HERO Dubai Desert Classic — if European — is likely to secure a spot on Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, just 254 days away, taking place from Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28.

This year, the promoters, Falcon & Associates, have assembled their usual stellar field.

Star Power

Marquee players include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre, Nicolai Højgaard, Viktor Hovland, Akshat Bhatia, Rasmus Højgaard, Adam Scott, and Matt Wallace.

Additionally, the tournament features a growing contingent of players who call Dubai and the UAE home. These include Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Waring, Johannes Veerman, Julien Guerrier, Ewen Ferguson, Guido Migliozzi, Adrian Otaegui (now representing the UAE), Thorbjørn Olesen, Tom McKibbin, Aaron Cockerill, and Nicolas Colsaerts.

Spare a thought for 2012 champion Rafa Cabrera Bello, who is currently the first reserve and on the outside looking in.

It’s a testament to the incredible depth of talent in the world of golf today, where every player must earn their spot on merit and current form.

DP WORLD TOUR

Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th January, 2025

HERO Dubai Desert Classic

Venue: Majlis Course, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE Purse: $9 million PGA TOUR Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th January, 2025 The American Express Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, California, US Purse: $8.8 million KORN FERRY TOUR Sunday 13th – Wednesday 16th January, 2025 The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island Venue: The Ocean Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Purse: $1 million