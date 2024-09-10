E-Paper

This Week in Golf: Solheim Cup takes centre stage as Team USA and Europe Battle for glory in Virginia

Huge Week for LIV Golf in Chicago while the DP World Tour hosts one of its flagship events – the $6 million Amgen Irish Open

By Nick Tarratt, Khaleej Times Guest Golf Writer

USA Captain Stacy Lewis (left) and Team Europe's Captain Suzann Pettersen (right) will be battling it out for the Solheim Cup this week.- Supplied photo
Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 3:00 PM

The Solheim Cup, a premier event in women's golf, is the highlight of this week.

The tournament will take place from Friday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.


Since its inception in 1990, it has rapidly become a staple on the global golfing calendar. The US team, last victorious in 2017 under the leadership of Juli Inkster, will be aiming to reclaim the trophy.

It's remarkable to see how quickly the tournament has gained prominence and become a significant fixture in the sport. With the excitement building, it will be fascinating to see how the teams perform this year.

The last Solheim Cup was held in Spain – it seems it only happened last year and it did – it has now reverted to even years to not conflict with the Ryder Cup.

Looking at the Solheim Cup records, Team Europe retained the trophy last year with a 14 – 14 tie.

Is it not time – to call it a tie these days?

I am not sure ‘retaining’ has that relevant value in modern sports – perhaps each team should hold the trophy for six months each?

The captains and teams are usually different – why is there relevance in who won the last match? Each match surely stands on its own merits. This is now a serious sport at the highest level – careers are made through these types of events. Retaining sounds so different to tying!

One team will celebrate and one team will feel as though they have lost – but they have not!

There are not many sporting events that carry forward the previous result to the current event.

The America’s Cup sailing competition, the Ryder Cup, and series Test Matches in cricket are a few – or maybe not a few – are there any others of relevance?

Is it time for a change?

It is a huge week for LIV Golf in Chicago with the final individual event which will confirm who is playing next year on LIV Golf and who is definitely not or maybe not. A big week for individuals at the top and bottom of the Individual and Team Standings.

The DP World Tour has one of its flagship events – the $6 million Amgen Irish Open to be held at, arguably, one of the best golf courses in the world – Royal County Down in Northern Ireland.

Local hero and OWGR Number 3, Rory McIlroy (NI) heads the list of entries that also includes – Robert McIntyre (Scot), Erik Van Rooyen (RSA), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den),

Ryan Fox (NZ), Aaron Rai, Padraig Harrington (Ire), Luke Donald (Eng), current leader of the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit John Catlin (US) and a host of DP World Tour players.

With Rory in the field, it is always worth a watch.

Schedule

LET & LPGA

Friday 13th – 15th September, 2024

Solheim Cup

Venue: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia, US

LIV Golf

Friday 13th – 15th September, 2024

LIV Golf Chicago

Venue: Bollingbrook Golf Club, Chicago, US

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 12th – 15th September, 2024

Procore Championship

Venue: Silverado Resort, Napa, California

Purse: $6 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 12th – 15th September, 2024

Amgen Irish Open

Venue: Royal County Down, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

Purse: $6 million

Challenge Tour

Thursday 12th – 15th September, 2024

Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos

Venue: Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort, Portugal

Purse: €270,000

LET Access

Thursday 12th – Saturday 14th September, 2024

Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open

Venue: Golf Saint Omer, France

Purse: €40,000


