This Week in Golf: Rory McIlroy returns to action in the Genesis Scottish Open

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 7:11 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 7:12 PM

Golf sees another big week, as Europe and Scotland take centre stage in hosting tournaments for both men and women.

The DP World Tour and PGA Tour host the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club as the first act of a two-week festival of golf – with The Open at Royal Troon next following week.

The field is highlighted by the presence of Rory McIlroy (NI) coming back after a break following the US Open. He continues to dominate the season-long Race to Dubai thanks to his early season win in the HERO Dubai Desert Classic and strong finishes in the Majors.

Who can forget the final hole drama when Rory pipped Robert MacIntyre (Scot) for the tile in Scotland last year?

Others committed to play include the cream of European golf plus PGA Tour players: Xander Schauffler (US), Rickie Fowler (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Jordan Spieth (US) and Justin Thomas (US).

There is a welcome return to European soil for Dubai resident Thomas Detry (Bel) who sits at 52nd in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and 30th in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Rankings as well as Ludvig Aberg (Swe) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng) – they have been missed on the DP World Tour.

LIV Golf is in Spain for the LIV Golf Andalucia event at Real Club Valderrama.

Last year Talor Gooch won the individual title at the same venue followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

All will be competing again this week with $25 million up for grabs in both the Individual and Team events. Dubai’s Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) and Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) will be looking for big weeks in this 10th LIV Golf event of the 2024 season. The Crushers GC led the Team Event, with John Catlin (US), the current Asian Tour Order of Merit leader, again replacing Charles Howell III (US) in the team as he continues to recover from a leg injury.

Women’s golf also features prominently this week with the $8 million Amundi Evian Championship in France.

Nelly Korda (US) Lilia Vu (US), Amy Yang (US), Minjee Lee (Aus), Lydia Ko (NZ) and with the strength of the LPGA will all play in this, one of the recognized five Majors in the women’s professional game.

Schedule

PGA Tour / DP World Tour

Thursday 11th – Sunday 14th July, 2024

Genesis Scottish Open

Venue: The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Purse: $9 million

PGA Tour / DP World Tour

Thursday 11th – Sunday 14th July, 2024

ISCO Championship

Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club, Kentucky, US Purse: $4 million LIV Golf Friday 12th – Sunday 14th July, 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia Real Club Valderrama, Spain Purse: $25 million LPGA Thursday 11th – Sunday 14th July, 2024 Amundi Evian Championship Venue: Evian Golf Resort, France

Purse: $8 million