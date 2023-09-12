This Week in Golf: European Ryder Cup stars headline BMW PGA Championship

All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
This week sees the DP World Tour host their flagship tournament at their Headquarters at Wentworth – the $9 million BMW PGA Championship - week 37 of 46 events on the Race to Dubai
All 12 members of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup are in the field that takes place at the end of the month in Rome. Also in the field are Team Captain Luke Donald and Vice-Captains, Eduardo and Francesco Molinari, Dubai based Nico Colsaerts, Jose Maria Olazabal and Thomas Bjorn.
Adrian Meronk, currently third in the Race to Dubai and holding Number One card for qualification to play on the 2024 PGA Tour will play in his fourth straight week as he plans his final events of his season.
The PGA Tour’s new ‘FedExCup Fall’ kicks off this week with the Fortinet Championship in California featuring Justin Thomas and Max Homa.
The Ladies European Tour hosts its 54-hole event the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open – which includes a 108-player field. Dubai favourite Kristyna Napoleaova (Czech Republic) is in the field – she won the 2023 AMUNDI German Masters earlier this year.
The weeke's top events
PGA Tour
Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th September, 2023
Fortinet Championship
Venue: Silverado Resort, Napa, California, US
Purse: $8 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th September, 2023
BMW PGA Championship
Venue: The Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, London, England
Purse: $9 million
Ladies European Tour
Friday 15th – Sunday 17th September, 2023
VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open
Venue: Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland
Purse: €300,000
Challenge Tour
Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th September, 2023
Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos
Venue: Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Obidos, Portugal
Purse: €250,000
All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Dubai-based Meronk shoots 70 to be Tied for 25th alongside playing partner McIlroy
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
The three-day event being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai is set to feature hundreds of practitioners from across the UAE
A field of 36 golfers took contested the popular event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course
Organisers says as many as 12,417 athletes have been entered for the Games which take place between Sep 23 - Oct 8, 2023
The club's two leading suitors are British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Daszzling opener’s 120-run partnership with Kavisha Kumari Egodage sets up an easy 57-run win over Hong Kong