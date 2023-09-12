This Week in Golf: European Ryder Cup stars headline BMW PGA Championship

Historic Wentworth will stage golf's most prestigious tournament, the DP World Tour's flagship event, for the 40th successive time

Ireland's Shane Lowry beat Rory McIlroy and Spain's Jon Rahm by one stroke to win the 2022 BMW PGA Championship. - AFP File

By By Nick Tarratt KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 1:39 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 1:42 PM

This week sees the DP World Tour host their flagship tournament at their Headquarters at Wentworth – the $9 million BMW PGA Championship - week 37 of 46 events on the Race to Dubai

All 12 members of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup are in the field that takes place at the end of the month in Rome. Also in the field are Team Captain Luke Donald and Vice-Captains, Eduardo and Francesco Molinari, Dubai based Nico Colsaerts, Jose Maria Olazabal and Thomas Bjorn.

Adrian Meronk, currently third in the Race to Dubai and holding Number One card for qualification to play on the 2024 PGA Tour will play in his fourth straight week as he plans his final events of his season.

The PGA Tour’s new ‘FedExCup Fall’ kicks off this week with the Fortinet Championship in California featuring Justin Thomas and Max Homa.

The Ladies European Tour hosts its 54-hole event the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open – which includes a 108-player field. Dubai favourite Kristyna Napoleaova (Czech Republic) is in the field – she won the 2023 AMUNDI German Masters earlier this year.

The weeke's top events

PGA Tour

Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th September, 2023

Fortinet Championship

Venue: Silverado Resort, Napa, California, US

Purse: $8 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th September, 2023

BMW PGA Championship

Venue: The Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, London, England

Purse: $9 million

Ladies European Tour

Friday 15th – Sunday 17th September, 2023

VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open

Venue: Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland

Purse: €300,000

Challenge Tour

Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th September, 2023

Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos

Venue: Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Obidos, Portugal

Purse: €250,000