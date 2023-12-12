This Week in Golf: Dubai's Stalter and Bhullar chase Asian Tour victory in Riyadh

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be playing in the PNC Championship in Orlando this week. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 10:31 PM

The Asian Tour is in the Middle East region this week with their final event of the season, the Saudi Open, at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

Dubai resident Joel Stalter (FR) and Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) are both in the field after missing out on the LIV Promotions tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club last week.

Also in the field representing the UAE are Joshua Grenville-Wood and UAE amateur Sam Mullane as well as LIV Golf’s Kevin Na (US) and Henrik Stenson (Swe).

On the DP World Tour Mauritius is the venue for their final tournament of the year – the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

In the US, the 36-hole PNC Championship, originally called The Father/Son Challenge, once again takes place, with Tiger Woods playing alongside his 14-year-old son Charlie.

This is the 26th edition of the event, which is being played in Orlando, Florida, will feature 20 pairings.

Defending champions are Vijay Singh and his son Qass.

Schedule

DP World Tour

Saturday 16th – Sunday 17th December, 2023

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Venue: Heritage La Reserve GC, Mauritius

Purse: $1.2 million

Asian Tour

Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th December, 2023

Saudi Open Presented by Public Investment Fund

Venue, Riyadh Golf Club, KSA

Purse: $1 million

PNC Championship

Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th December, 2023

Venue: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, US