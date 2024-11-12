This Week in Golf: DP World Tour lands at JGE’s Earth Course for season-ending Dh10m event

Paul Waring, winner of last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi with officials. - Supplied photo

And here we are at the culmination of the 2024 DP World Tour season, taking place at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. This is the final tournament, event 44 of 44.

Two prestigious trophies will be awarded on Sunday night: the DP World Tour Championship trophy and the Race to Dubai trophy.

Rory McIlroy appears to have already secured the Race to Dubai for a remarkable sixth time—it's his title to lose.

If you've already registered for free tickets, this week promises to be an unforgettable event, especially on Thursday and Friday. Don't miss it!

Also, there is a nominal fee of Dhs 125 to enter per day, on Saturday and Sunday - Visit www.dpwtc.com for more information.

Alternatively, you can watch it on TV. Our own UAE resident, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), an Ambassador for The Brain & Performance Centre, Dubai, A DP World Company, is in the commentary box for the World Feed, to give his opinion on what is happening. Good luck to Nico.

After last week’s win in Abu Dhabi by UAE resident Paul Waring – let’s see if another of the UAE residents can pull off a win on home soil.

An exciting week for golf on our own doorstep.

DP World Tour

14th – 17th November, 2024

DP World Tour Championship Venue: Earth course, Jumeirah Golf Estates Purse: $10 million PGA Tour 14th – 17th November, 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Venue: Port Royal Golf Course, Bermuda

Purse: $6.9 million