E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

This Week in Golf: Busy time for golfers with UAE connections around the world

Grenville-Wood heads to France for the Challenge Tour while lady golfers Jamie Camero and Intisar Rich compete in the Czech Ladies Open

By Nick Tarratt, Khaleej Times Guest Golf Writer

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
The UAE's Joshua Grenville-Wood is playing this week on the Challenge Tour in France. - Supplied photo
The UAE's Joshua Grenville-Wood is playing this week on the Challenge Tour in France. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 9:24 PM

Following a hugely exciting US Open last week, professional tours around the world continue to be active in what is now the peak time of the year for the game.

On the DP World Tour, the KLM Open in the Netherlands is week 24 of 44 on the season-long Race to Dubai.


Dubai-based Garrick Porteous (Eng) starts a three-week stretch following a short break.

On the Challenge Tour, Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE), currently 39th on the Road to Mallorca is playing in France along with Joel Stalter (Fr).


Intisar Rich of the UAE with Rory McIlroy. - Instagram
Intisar Rich of the UAE with Rory McIlroy. - Instagram

LIV Golf Nashville is the ninth event on their calendar with Bryson DeChambeau likely to receive a warm welcome in this sold-out event. He is captain of the Crushers GC team which includes Dubai’s Anirban Lahiri who are leading the season-long Team Standings. Adrian Meronk will look to bounce back after a disappointing performance in the US Open.

The PGA Tour has another $20 million Signature Event – the Travelers.

UAE golfers Jamie Camero and Intisar Rich are invitees for the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open in the Czech Republic – having both competed last week, again in the Czech Republic on the LET Access – the development tour of the Ladies European Tour.

Jeev Milkha Singh will be playing on the OFX Irish Legends at Seapoint Golf Links in County Louth.

The Amateur Championship takes place at Ballyliffin Golf Club, Ireland this week, with the Matchplay element starting on Wednesday. Many UAE and regional players are competing.

Khaleej Times Golf wishes all the players with UAE connections all the best.

Schedule

LIV Golf

Friday 21st – Sunday 23rd June, 2024

LIV Golf Nashville

Venue: The Grove, Nashville, Tennessee, US

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd June, 2024

Travelers Championship

Venue: TPC River Highlands, Connecticut, US

Purse: $20 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd June, 2024

KLM Open

Venue: The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Purse: $2.5 million

LPGA

Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd June, 2024

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Venue: Sahalee Country Club, Washington US

Purse: $10 million

Ladies European Tour

Friday 21st – Sunday 23rd June, 2024

Tipsport Czech Ladies Open

Venue: Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic

Purse: €300,000

Challenge Tour

Thursday 20th– Sunday 23rd June, 2024

Blot Open de Bretagne

Venue: Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre, France

Purse: €270,000

Legends Tour

Wednesday 19th– Saturday 22nd June, 2024

OFX Irish Legends

Venue: Seapoint Golf Links, Co Louth, Ireland

Purse: €400,000

Champions Tour

Friday 21st– Sunday 23rd June, 2024

Dicks Open

Venue: En-Joie Golf Club, New York, US

Purse: $2.1 million


More news from Sports