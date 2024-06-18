This Week in Golf: Busy time for golfers with UAE connections around the world

The UAE's Joshua Grenville-Wood is playing this week on the Challenge Tour in France. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 9:24 PM

Following a hugely exciting US Open last week, professional tours around the world continue to be active in what is now the peak time of the year for the game.

On the DP World Tour, the KLM Open in the Netherlands is week 24 of 44 on the season-long Race to Dubai.

Dubai-based Garrick Porteous (Eng) starts a three-week stretch following a short break.

On the Challenge Tour, Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE), currently 39th on the Road to Mallorca is playing in France along with Joel Stalter (Fr).

Intisar Rich of the UAE with Rory McIlroy. - Instagram

LIV Golf Nashville is the ninth event on their calendar with Bryson DeChambeau likely to receive a warm welcome in this sold-out event. He is captain of the Crushers GC team which includes Dubai’s Anirban Lahiri who are leading the season-long Team Standings. Adrian Meronk will look to bounce back after a disappointing performance in the US Open.

The PGA Tour has another $20 million Signature Event – the Travelers.

UAE golfers Jamie Camero and Intisar Rich are invitees for the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open in the Czech Republic – having both competed last week, again in the Czech Republic on the LET Access – the development tour of the Ladies European Tour.

Jeev Milkha Singh will be playing on the OFX Irish Legends at Seapoint Golf Links in County Louth.

The Amateur Championship takes place at Ballyliffin Golf Club, Ireland this week, with the Matchplay element starting on Wednesday. Many UAE and regional players are competing.

Khaleej Times Golf wishes all the players with UAE connections all the best.

Schedule

LIV Golf

Friday 21st – Sunday 23rd June, 2024

LIV Golf Nashville

Venue: The Grove, Nashville, Tennessee, US

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd June, 2024

Travelers Championship

Venue: TPC River Highlands, Connecticut, US

Purse: $20 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd June, 2024

KLM Open

Venue: The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Purse: $2.5 million

LPGA

Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd June, 2024

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Venue: Sahalee Country Club, Washington US

Purse: $10 million

Ladies European Tour

Friday 21st – Sunday 23rd June, 2024 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open Venue: Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic Purse: €300,000 Challenge Tour Thursday 20th– Sunday 23rd June, 2024 Blot Open de Bretagne Venue: Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre, France Purse: €270,000 Legends Tour Wednesday 19th– Saturday 22nd June, 2024 OFX Irish Legends Venue: Seapoint Golf Links, Co Louth, Ireland Purse: €400,000 Champions Tour Friday 21st– Sunday 23rd June, 2024 Dicks Open Venue: En-Joie Golf Club, New York, US

Purse: $2.1 million